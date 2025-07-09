CARICOM Leaders Anticipating Favourable International Court of Justice Climate Change Ruling

Caribbean leaders await a pivotal ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that could formally acknowledge the disproportionate impact of climate change on small island developing states (SIDS) and reshape global climate accountability.

The ICJ is expected to issue the ruling on July 23, outlining states’ legal obligations to combat climate change and the consequences of failing to protect vulnerable nations and future generations.

Prime Minister and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, expressed the hope that the ICJ’s pronouncement will affirm the profound impact of climate change on SIDS.

“I would be surprised if the pronouncement were not that there is an impact on, in particular, lesser developed countries from climate change, and… small island developing states, and that there should be special provisions in financing made to ensure that there is climate justice in this regard. That would be my expectation, not my pronouncement on what the Court may say,” Dr. Holness said.

He was responding to questions during the Closing Press Conference for the 49th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, on Tuesday (July 8).

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and incoming CARICOM Chair, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, shared Dr. Holness’ sentiments, highlighting the devastating impact of climate change on Caribbean nations.

“We continue to fight for this matter as a matter of justice and not a matter of sympathy or any other discussion around it. We suffer significantly as a result of climate change. This is the hurricane season, and right now, it is like Russian roulette – we don’t know who will be hit, and who will be hit can be hit devastatingly, which would take years of recovery,” Dr. Drew stated.

He noted that with increasingly powerful hurricanes hitting the Caribbean, the overall gross domestic product (GDP) is critically impacted annually, drastically hampering the development prospects of SIDS.

Dr. Drew also emphasised the far-reaching environmental impact of climate change, noting its effect on tourism, agriculture, and the overall health and well-being of Caribbean residents.

“We see the effects with respect to the sargassum affecting the beaches throughout the Caribbean and having an impact on our tourism. We see the insidious impact of climate change with respect to the increased temperature… and how that is affecting our infrastructure, our daily lives, and even health… and agriculture and food security,” he argued.

Dr. Drew said Caribbean Heads of Government are anticipating a favourable ICJ ruling, adding that it “is reasonable that the court will stand on the side of justice”.

He maintained, however, that in the event of an unfavourable ruling, CARICOM Heads will not be daunted, adding that strong advocacy will continue in the pursuit of climate justice.