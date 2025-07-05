CARICOM IMPACS Expects Concrete Commitments From Heads of Government

The Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) expects Heads of Government to translate their acknowledgment of regional security issues into concrete, time-bound and resourced commitments.

This is anticipated when the Heads meet in Jamaica for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, from July 6 to 8, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The agency says this is necessary to enable a more effective and unified response to the complex and evolving threats facing the region.

It emphasises that its long-term vision for regional security goes beyond merely reacting to threats, but aims to build a resilient, secure and prosperous Caribbean region, where citizens can thrive free from the pervasive fear of crime and violence.

CARICOM IMPACS, which serves as the “nerve centre” of the CARICOM region’s multilateral crime and security management architecture, was established by the 27th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in July 2006, in St. Kitts and Nevis.

It serves as the primary implementing arm for actions agreed on by the Council of Ministers of National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) concerning crime and security.

The agency also plays a key role in implementing the CARICOM Crime and Security Strategy (CCSS), which identifies and prioritises common security risks and threats facing the region.

The CCSS is currently being reviewed based on the need to recalibrate the region’s approach to crime and security.

CARICOM IMPACS explains that the review was driven by a complex interplay of evolving threats and a recognition that the existing framework, while foundational, needs to be updated to address contemporary realities.

It points to the evolving nature, scale and complexity of threats such as transnational organised crime, and the emergence of polycrime as well as emerging threats like those posed by cybercrime, climate change impacts on security and the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), and geopolitical and geo-economic shifts at both the regional and international levels.

The agency officially commenced the redevelopment process on April 24, 2025, with a virtual inaugural meeting of all stakeholders.

It notes that, to date, a high-level Steering Committee has been established to guide the development of the CCSS.

The Committee includes representatives from Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, with Trinidad and Tobago elected as Chair and Antigua and Barbuda as Vice-Chair.

The steering committee is expected to meet periodically over the coming months as CARICOM IMPACS leads the development of the CCSS.

Once the final CCSS draft is completed, it will be presented for endorsement by the CONSLE and eventually the CARICOM Heads of Government.

CARICOM IMPACS emphasises that the new CCSS is critical to tackle significant and pervasive security threats, such as illicit trafficking in firearms and ammunition, transnational organised crime (drug trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling), gang violence and related crimes, cybercrime and cybersecurity threats, and border security challenges.

It says these areas collectively highlight the need for a comprehensive, multi-pronged and highly collaborative approach, which is why the agency is prioritising the development of a new, adaptive CCSS.

While it awaits the completion of the new strategy, CARICOM IMPACS says it has in the meantime adapted its structure, based on the existing and emerging threats to effectively support Member States, establishing units that focus on cybersecurity, guns and gangs and maritime security.

The agency, however, emphasises that the security challenges in the region pose existential threats to the social fabric, economic development and governance of CARICOM member states and require urgent action.

As such, CARICOM IMPACS is looking for specific decisions and commitments to emerge from the 49th Heads of Government meeting around the endorsement and prioritisation of the new CCSS.

It says this should include decisive support for regional actions as it relates to illicit firearms and ammunition; strengthened measures against transnational organised crime, such as increased information and intelligence sharing, bolstering of cybersecurity initiatives and digital resilience; a comprehensive approach to gang violence and the optimisation of the regional security architecture and partnerships.