CARICOM Heads Urged to Commit to Regional Justice, Youth Development and Integration

Youth leader and advocate, Dr. Aubrey Stewart, has called on CARICOM Heads of Government to commit to real, measurable action in support of regional justice, youth development and integration.

Delivering the official welcome at the opening ceremony for the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on July 6, he also urged the leaders to remember the voices still on the margins.

“As the world moves forward with artificial intelligence (AI), we in the Caribbean must not forget about the human connection. Let us not lose sight of the voices around us. Remember those who are still on the margins. Remember that real integration means building systems that work for everyone,” he urged.

“Let us create economic spaces for youth and marginalised communities. And let us truly advance the promise of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy. CARICOM, to me, is not just a group of countries. It is an ideal. It is hope. It is the belief that we are stronger together than we could ever be alone,” Dr. Stewart said.

He pointed out that across the Caribbean, there are many communities like his hometown of Montego Bay, and while some have seen incremental progress and others exponential leaps forward, there are still too many where the wounds of the past remain open.

“For many years, Montego Bay was known not just for its beautiful beaches, resorts, and culture but also for its challenges. Today the city, like many parts of Jamaica, stands as a living proof of transformation… . The same youth who once felt abandoned now dare to dream again,” Dr. Stewart said.

“My country stands as a testament of what can be achieved even in the face of its greatest odds,” he added.

In an appeal for regional solidarity, he turned his attention to Haiti. “We must speak of our brothers and sisters in Haiti, whose cries are still echoing across our region. Our collective support must move beyond words of speeches and become real, measurable, meaningful, and rooted in compassion for the Haitian people,” he emphasised.

Dr. Stewart also called for action on climate justice, youth empowerment and economic inclusion.

“[There should be] justice for the environment, justice for those affected by climate change, and justice for our history, including reparatory justice for those generations still carrying the burden of exploitation,” he underscored.

The 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM is being held from July 6 to 8.