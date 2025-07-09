CARICOM Chair Urges Sustained Regional Focus on Haiti as a Security Priority

Jamaica’s Prime Minister and Chair of CARICOM, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has declared that the ongoing crisis in Haiti must remain at the forefront of the region’s agenda, describing it as both a humanitarian emergency and a direct threat to regional stability.

“We must remain laser-focused on the worsening humanitarian and security crisis in Haiti. This is not only a national emergency, it is a regional priority,” he emphasised.

Dr. Holness, who was addressing the CARICOM Business Forum Breakfast at Sandals Montego Bay in St. James on Tuesday (July 8), underscored the connection between Haiti’s future and the success of the wider Caribbean, declaring that “a secure Haiti is essential to a secure Caribbean”.

The CARICOM Chair also highlighted Haiti’s economic potential if stability is restored.

“Haiti is a tremendous opportunity waiting to be discovered. It is an incredible market of people with incredible talent and resources,” he stated.

Dr. Holness reaffirmed both his personal commitment and CARICOM’s collective resolve to advocacy and assistance in addressing the crisis in Haiti.

“If we could assist our brothers and sisters in Haiti to settle the issues, strengthen the State, the region as a whole would benefit economically from Haiti, the resolution of the situation. I am going to dedicate great effort, as did Prime Minister of Barbados, [Hon.] Mia Mottley, to ensure that the situation in Haiti is again brought to the fore of global attention. I believe that we can have a positive impact on resolving the situation in Haiti,” he stated.

The forum was held as part of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Montego Bay from July 6 to 8.