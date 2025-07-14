CARICOM a Melting Pot of Cultures

There was an intermingling of cultures as countries from across the region came together to celebrate “one Caribbean” at the just concluded 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The meeting was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James from July 6-8 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

CARICOM involves a multinational, multilingual family of islands, showcasing the Caribbean region’s ethnic and cultural diversity, from Indigenous, African and Indian, to European, Chinese, Portuguese, and so much more, all blending in a colourful Caribbean tapestry.

Speaking with JIS News, Senator Seville Francis from the island of Grenada, described her country as the spice of the region, noting that the people are very welcoming and “the friendliest you’ll ever meet.”

The island, she said, is not only home to amazing beaches but also has a unique underwater sculpture park.

“We recently hosted a wedding at the Underwater Sculpture Park. It was something that was historical and monumental because the underwater park is not just about tourism, it is also part of our marine conservation and restoration efforts,” she shared.

Grenada is a small island country located in the southern portion of the Windward Islands in the eastern Caribbean, about 100 miles north of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. The island has been a member of CARICOM since May 1, 1974.

Senator Francis, who also serves as a CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) ambassador, wants more Caribbean nationals to know that Grenada played a pivotal role in the development of the CSME.

“The Grand Anse Declaration, which was signed in Grenada in 1989 saw the birth of the free movement of … goods, services and people across the region so that we can have that shared identity and that shared regional bond that helps other countries to develop wherever there are deficiencies,” she points out.

This wide representation of cultures in CARICOM also opens the door for a multiplicity of languages.

Dutch is the official language of member state Suriname and according to the country’s CARICOM Ambassador, Chairmé Haakmat-Konigferander, the first thing someone will ask when in Suriname is “Fa waka?” a Sranan Tongo (English-based creole) phrase to mean “how are you?”

“What makes Suriname unique is the fact that we have lots of different people; we have the Creoles, we have the Indians, we have the Amerindians, we have Japanese, Chinese, but we all live together as one,” she told JIS News.

The country, which borders fellow CARICOM state Guyana to the west and Brazil to the south, is also known for its mouthwatering cuisine.

“When people visit Suriname the first thing they ask is about the food. When you come to Suriname and taste the food you will not come to Jamaica again, you’d want to stay,” she quipped.

“We have a variety of people, and everybody has their own cuisine. We have the roti, the creole have their own cuisine, so we don’t have one dish. When you come to Suriname, you’ll taste everything and everything is delicious,” Ambassador Haakmat-Konigferander noted.

Unlike its other CARICOM counterparts, Suriname cannot boast of white sandy beaches, but they do have “black water.”

“It’s like coco cola. When you come to Suriname and you’re stressed out you go in the black water and when you come out, you’re like a newborn; you go in, you take a dip in the water you come up fresh like a baby,” she told JIS News.

Antigua and Barbuda is the perfect destination for beach lovers. Ambassador to CARICOM and Trade Coordinator, Dr. Clarence Henry, said that the island, situated in the centre of the Caribbean, is adorned with 365 white sandy beaches surrounded by crystal clear turquoise waters.

“There’s one for each day of the year… and we are known for our hospitality, for our tourism sector. That is the engine of growth for us and we’re trying to diversify into other things. Antigua and Barbuda attracts many of our sisters and brothers throughout CARICOM. We have opened our borders, and we continue to celebrate all who arrive in Antigua, who come to contribute, come to work and to assist in the development of our small nation,” Ambassador Henry expressed.

Much like Jamaica’s ackee and saltfish, Antigua and Barbuda’s nationals enjoy a good dish of Fungee and saltfish, which Ambassador Henry said is a must try when visiting the island.

“It’s made with cornmeal and okra. I like it with lots of okra; it is slimy, and it melts in your mouth,” he noted.

Fungee is more popularly known as cou-cou in the Winward Islands and can also be served with Antiguan pepper pot (a spicy meat soup).

Located between the Bahamas and Hispaniola (Dominican Republic and Hait), the small British overseas territory of Turks and Caicos has been an associate member state of CARICOM since July 2, 1991.

The territory consists of 40 islands and cays and has a population of roughly 50,000 people.

One of many multi-island chains in the regions, what makes Turks and Caicos unique is its proximity to the Unites States as well as the diversity of people who reside there and a luxury tourism product, Deputy Premier and Minister of Immigration and Border Services, Jamell Robinson, told JIS News.

He said that the territory is also a major exporter of seafood.

“So, that’s like our third leading industry after tourism and financial services. That’s one of the things we’re looking to improve over time to ensure that we have a properly diversified economy because we know the fragility of tourism in our region given all of the natural hazards that we face. So, we have long line fishing, where we are able to go out in deeper waters and stay out longer, not only to feed ourselves but potentially the region and the North American market as well,” Ambassador Robinson outlined.

Meanwhile, Foreign Service Officer, Barbados Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Cody Ramsey Rollins, wants everyone in the region and around the world to experience Barbados at least once.

“At the beginning of the year we commenced our ‘We Gatherin’ celebrations, which is a yearlong national homecoming that seeks to bring Bajans home from abroad to reconnect, celebrate their heritage and invest in the island’s future,” he told JIS News.

“We’re also in our season of emancipation. The Crop Over season/festival was officially launched and that is our annual festival, which celebrates the concluding of the cane harvest,” he shared.

He is inviting all who are interested to attend CARIFESTA XV from August 22 to 31 in Bridgetown, to not only experience the island’s heritage, but the melting pot of cultures in the Caribbean.

“This seeks to capture everything about the region culturally – cuisine wise, music and the arts and I just want to invite the entire region to Barbados to celebrate this flagship festival,” Mr. Rollins said.