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Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 (PHOTOS)

September 12, 2026
Health & Wellness
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Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left) Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Krystal Lee (second left) as well as other individuals, participate in the Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 – 3K Run/Walk & Wellness Extravaganza on Saturday, September 12 at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew.
Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left) and Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Krystal Lee, participate in the Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 – 3K Run/Walk & Wellness Extravaganza on Saturday, September 12 at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew.
Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left) and Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Krystal Lee, cross the finish line at the Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 – 3K Run/Walk & Wellness Extravaganza held on Saturday, September 12 at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew.
Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 (PHOTOS)
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right) and Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Krystal Lee, receive medals for participating in the Caribbean Wellness Day 2026 – 3K Run/Walk & Wellness Extravaganza on Saturday, September 12 at Hope Gardens, St. Andrew.
Last Updated: September 12, 2026