Caribbean Urged to Build Disaster-Ready Communications and Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

The Caribbean is being urged to ensure its communication systems remain ready to respond to natural disasters and to invest in resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding climate-related challenges.

The call came from Sales Director, Eutelsat Solutions: Caribbean, Guillermo Haller, during a technical workshop organised by the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) on August 18 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, Guyana. The workshop formed part of the CBU’s 57th Annual General Assembly (AGA).

Mr. Haller said Caribbean countries should adopt a regional approach to disaster preparedness by having emergency communication equipment stored at strategic locations, rather than requiring each broadcaster or organisation to maintain its own resources.

He noted that portable satellite kits could be deployed quickly following a disaster and urged stakeholders to address logistical challenges before emergencies occur.

“What we need in this type of situation is to be not only reactive, but to prepare in time, have the kit ready somewhere within the government entities within the islands,” he said.

Drawing on lessons from Hurricane Melissa, Mr. Haller said that the availability of satellite capacity was not necessarily the biggest challenge during a disaster, as both equipment and capacity could be activated quickly.

Rather, he highlighted the movement and deployment of equipment as a critical factor. He advised that when a hurricane is forecast, emergency communication equipment should be mobilised several days in advance rather than waiting until the storm has passed.

“The faster you are on the logistics, the better,” Mr. Haller stressed, noting that preparedness before the event would enable communications to be restored much more quickly.

Mr. Haller noted that while broadcasters are increasingly reliant on Internet Protocol (IP), mobile and other digital technologies to distribute content, submarine cables and terrestrial networks remain vulnerable to hurricanes and other disasters.

Satellite, he said, remains a critical component of the region’s broadcasting infrastructure, particularly in areas where terrestrial connectivity is limited, and can provide an important backup, helping broadcasters maintain access to information when conventional communication systems are disrupted.

Mr. Haller urged broadcasters to consider hybrid distribution systems that combine IP-based services with satellite as a reliable backup, especially as they continue to invest heavily in local content production.

He pointed out that the Caribbean comprises 26 countries and territories and approximately 15 million households, with about 80 per cent having access to television.

The Eutelsat executive also identified the rollout of 5G technology and the resulting pressure on spectrum as another challenge facing broadcasters and satellite operators.

He explained that the expansion of mobile services into frequencies adjacent to those used by satellite services could create interference, potentially affecting television reception.

The technology expert said regulators, broadcasters and telecommunications operators must work together to manage spectrum efficiently and protect existing services while accommodating technological development.

Mr. Haller said Eutelsat is prepared to work with broadcasters and other regional stakeholders to identify resilient communication solutions, including portable satellite terminals and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) technologies that can be deployed more easily during emergencies.

He noted that Eutelsat, through partnerships with international organisations and non-governmental organisations, has supported disaster response efforts by providing satellite capacity.

Mr. Haller encouraged Caribbean broadcasters and governments to develop coordinated emergency communication plans and invest in infrastructure capable of keeping the region connected when climate-related disasters strike.