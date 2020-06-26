Caribbean Military Academy Gold Standard For Training – Minister Chang

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr Horace Chang, has hailed the Caribbean Military Academy (CMA) as the gold standard for military training in the region.

He said that as the academic institutional arm of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the CMA is providing training of the highest quality, bringing a greater level of strategic thinking to Jamaica’s security architecture.

“It is providing the Caribbean region with an institution through which the leadership skills of military service personnel and paramilitary organisations can be developed and enhanced. We are developing a new generation of leaders, shaped in our Caribbean culture,” he pointed out.

Dr. Chang was speaking on day one of the inaugural Resilient Policies on National Development (RESPOND) Virtual Symposium on Wednesday (June 24).

He said that the CMA, through the training and education of military personnel and providing support to national civilian training programmes, is equipping the country to effectively interface with internal and external threats, thereby contributing to resilient national development.

He noted that the training provided by the CMA will equip the island’s soldiers to assist the national response as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two-day RESPOND Virtual Symposium, which concluded on Thursday (June 25), involved partnership between the Ministry of National Security and the JDF and was facilitated by the CMA.