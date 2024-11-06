Caribbean Medical Missions Lauded for 28 Years of Service to Region

Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Philadelphia, Christopher Chaplin, has lauded the Caribbean Medical Missions (CMM) for 28 years of providing healthcare services to persons in the island and the wider region.

“Your selfless dedication to… those in need across the Caribbean is truly inspiring. You have demonstrated that healthcare is not just a profession, but a calling to serve humanity,” Mr. Chaplain said.

He was addressing more than 200 healthcare professionals, community leaders and dedicated supporters at the CMM’s annual black-tie gala in Totowa, New Jersey, on November 2.

Mr. Chaplain noted that over the years, the CMM has touched the lives of more than 25,000 patients in Jamaica, providing care valued US$1.7 million.

The Mission’s outreach extends beyond the island with an additional 23,000 patients seen in other Caribbean countries, amounting to US$1.3 million in care.

Mr. Chaplin noted that the work of the Mission continues to grow, with the services now extending into Africa, and Central and South America.

He said the group’s commitment to delivering quality care, often in challenging environments, is a testament to their professionalism and character.

Mr. Chaplin challenged the CMM team to amplify their story and leverage their expertise and experience to influence policy in the areas of healthcare, education and security that can transform lives.

For her part, CMM’s President, Dr. Donna Hutton-Cassie, paid tribute to the medical volunteers and members of the team, and underscored the great strides the organisation had made over the past 28 years.

She said the CMM has stayed true to its mission of providing quality healthcare to persons in the United States, Caribbean and Africa, and will be journeying to Jamaica next year.

The gala event included special awards presented to Dr. Kendell Sprott, Dr. Kamal Khan, and Jefferson Sarge for humanitarian and community service.