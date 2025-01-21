Caribbean Looking To Learn From Japan In Implementing Business Continuity In Tourism

Tourism stakeholders in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean are looking to learn from Japan in implementing business continuity models across the region’s tourism sector.

The strategies will be explored at a business continuity workshop, which will be held in Jamaica from February 11 to 12.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) is partnering with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the staging of the two-day event.

Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller, said the workshop is intended to highlight the importance of business continuity and business continuity management, as well as share best practices in business continuity strategies within the industry.

“We are looking at business development management, business development facilitation, and business development documents focusing on business continuity, in particular, because there is a recognition that business continuity is not necessarily something that is widely practised across the region,” he said.

Professor Waller was addressing a recent press briefing on the upcoming Global Tourism Resilience Conference, at the Ministry of Tourism’s New Kingston offices.

Business continuity is having a plan that outlines how a business will respond to unexpected events.

The goal is to help a business maintain essential operations before, during, and after a disruption.

Mr. Waller said that stakeholders from Japan and across the Caribbean are being invited to share their perspectives on business continuity strategies.

“Japan has a successful business continuity model that should be emulated here, and we are trying to see how best we can integrate that model here in the Caribbean through this specific event,” he said.

The Global Tourism Resilience Conference will be held from February 17 to 19 at the Princess Grand Hotel in Hanover.