Caribbean Enhances Preparedness to Counter Cyber Security Threats

The Caribbean is enhancing its readiness to withstand major cyber incidents that could disrupt essential services.

Secretary General of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), Rodney Taylor, told JIS News that the recently launched updated Regional Cybersecurity Strategy and Action Plan play a critical role in the area’s preparedness.

The strategy outlines measures to improve detection, information sharing, and coordinated response across member States.

“The plan calls for the implementation of incident response teams nationally and at the regional level where we can share threat intelligence. The first thing is to be able to see the threat that is coming and not wait for it to happen,” Mr. Taylor said.

He noted that some national Cyber Incident Response Teams (CIRTs) are already operational and are engaged in intelligence sharing with the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS).

Mr. Taylor added that the CTU is also collaborating with the Caribbean Cyber Security Agency in French Guiana to strengthen capacity in the region.

Representatives from that agency will participate in discussions during CTU ICT Week 2025, which takes place in Kingston from September 29 to October 3.

The week of activities will bring together regional and international stakeholders to discuss developments in telecommunications, digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

The CTU ICT Week is being held in partnership with the Government of Jamaica under the patronage of the Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Hon. Daryl Vaz.

Additionally, individuals are encouraged to participate in the activities and can register from the CTU’s website or that of the Ministry.