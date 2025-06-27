Carib Cement Company Commissions Major Project to Increase Production

Caribbean Cement Company, on Thursday (June 26), officially commissioned its $6.7-billion (US$42-million) Debottleneck Project.

The project is designed to enhance the production capacity and operational efficiency at the company’s Rockfort facility, which is pivotal in meeting the growing local demand for cement, and to support the island’s infrastructural development goals.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony at the facility’s Rockfort location, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the major investment will support Jamaica’s pursuit of industrialisation, self-sufficiency and sustained economic growth.

He added that the transformation of the industrial backbone that supports the construction industry and cement production is critical.

“So, cement is the lifeblood of construction, and it’s not just housing, it’s also in road construction, and it forms the foundation for houses, bridges, schools, hospitals and factories. When local demand for cement outpaces supply, as has increasingly been the case, we are forced to import, adding cost, creating delays and increasing our dependence on external supply chains,” the Prime Minister said.

“These vulnerabilities have only been exacerbated by recent global disruptions from the pandemic-related logistics breakdown to inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions,” he added.

Dr. Holness noted that with the kiln expansion, Caribbean Cement is decisively addressing that problem by increasing and stabilising clinker production at the Rockfort facility.

“We are not only meeting local demands but we are also building Jamaica’s industrial base. This means more timely delivery of cement for housing projects, fewer delays in critical infrastructure works and a more predictable cost base for developers and contractors across the country,” he said.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the project directly supports the housing programmes. He said from 2016 to today, the Government has delivered more housing starts than any previous administration.

He said the Government has launched the New Social Housing Programme for the most vulnerable and reformed the National Housing Trust to allow greater access to financing.

The Prime Minister noted that plans are advanced to create a more efficient, faster approving and more accountable land titling system that will facilitate more private construction activity.

“Even as we reform policy and mobilise capital, we need industrial capacity to keep pace. We cannot house our people if the fundamental inputs like cement are constrained by outdated or overstretched production capacity and this is the link between industrialisation and social transformation,” he said.

“When we invest in factories, we invest in our families; when we strengthen our productive capacity, we strengthen our national development and this project does more than supporting housing; it supports jobs,” the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, he said Government will continue to implement policies that support investment by the private sector.

Dr. Holness encouraged the private sector to invest in their plants, upgrade their facilities, train their workers and expand their exports.

He urged them to take advantage of the accelerated capital allowances in place for investments up to December 2026.

“So, if you have investment plans on the table, I encourage you to bring them forward and take advantage of this incentive… so if you have a plant that you want to build, now is the time to build it,” he said.

For his part, Managing Director, Carib Cement, Jorge Martinez, said three years ago the company committed to increasing production capacity, reducing environmental impact, and meeting Jamaica’s growing cement demand.

“Today, I am proud to say we have fulfilled that promise. This project’s success stabilises Carib Cement’s kiln operations, maximises clinker production, and meets Jamaica’s cement needs through domestic output. It also positions Jamaica as a potential net exporter of cement to the Caribbean, fostering regional economic growth,” he said.

He said the investment represents one of the largest and most transformative in local cement manufacturing in recent history.

Other speakers included Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, and Regional President for Cemex South, Central America, and the Caribbean, Alejandro Ramirez.