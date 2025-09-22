Career Milestone for Newly Appointed State Minister, Hon. Delroy Williams

Newly-elected Member of Parliament for Clarendon Central, Hon. Delroy Williams, has been appointed State Minister in the Ministry of Local and Rural Development.

This appointment marks a pivotal advancement in Mr. Williams’ public service career, which includes prior roles as Mayor of Kingston and Senator in the Upper House of Parliament.

In response, he expressed both gratitude and humility, reaffirming his commitment to national service.

“I’m humbled by it. I’m honoured. It’s a good feeling to know that the Most Honourable Prime Minister would have considered me as a part of the Executive and as part of leading this country into the future,” Mr. Williams told JIS News following his swearing-in on Friday, September 19, at King’s House.

He noted that his vision aligns closely with that of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and expressed strong support for the strategic direction in which the country is progressing.

“I personally believe that Jamaica is on the right path. I’m honoured to be supporting the Cabinet Ministers — in this particular case, Minister [of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who has a wealth of experience and continues to serve this country with distinction,” he shared.

With years of experience in municipal leadership, Mr. Williams believes his eight-year tenure as Mayor of Kingston has equipped him with the experience and insight necessary for his new ministerial role.

“I would have gone through the various issues and policy processes at the local government level. So, I believe that experience has positioned me to serve effectively in this new capacity,” he declares.

Mr. Williams indicated that he is eager to engage Minister McKenzie on several priority areas and seek his guidance, to determine how best he can contribute to the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

He also acknowledged his recent election to Parliament and expressed confidence in his ability to effectively balance legislative responsibilities with his new executive role.

“I enjoy representation. I love interacting with residents and being a part of community life. I don’t foresee a problem balancing both roles. I think one will complement the other,” Mr. Williams shared.