Card Payments Accepted at Jamaica North South Highway Toll Plazas

Motorists using the Jamaica North South Highway now have the convenience of using debit or credit cards in the toll lanes to pay for passage on the highway. The new payment mechanism has been in place since Saturday, August 2, following the installation of Point of Sale (POS) machines at all six toll plazas along the corridor. Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on August 19, Commercial and Marketing Manager at Jamaica North South Highway Company (JNSHC), Trudy-Ann Williams, explained that customers now have the option to pay using credit or debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards.

“Each toll plaza has a clearly marked designated card/cash lane where drivers can tap, swipe, or insert their cards to make quick and secure payments,” Miss Williams explained, adding that all other toll lanes continue to accept cash payments, ensuring flexibility for all users.

The update is one of a series of recent upgrades undertaken by the JNSHC, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and streamlining toll transactions along the highway. The improvements represent a major step forward in customer service and digital transformation for the company. Miss Williams pointed out that “the upgrades are designed to provide greater convenience and efficiency for users of the North-South corridor on a daily basis, and we are committed to making our customers’ lives easier”.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer at the Toll Authority of Jamaica, Jerome Palmer, said that the organisation is pleased with the responsiveness demonstrated by the Toll Operator. He explained that within six months of meeting with JNSHC the changes were being executed for full rollout on August 2. “In December we met with JNSHC and had some preliminary discussions on improvements needed, as it relates to better systems for customer engagement. In March they presented to us the improvements that they would be making, and that has resulted in where they are today,” Mr. Palmer said. “As a regulator, this is what we want – to have dialogue with our concessionaires and to see the follow-through that results in an improved value proposition,” he added.