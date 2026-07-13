Cannabis Permit Road Tour to Broaden Participation in Sector

Jamaica is expanding access to its rapidly growing cannabis sector with a nationwide Cannabis Permit Road Tour, State Minister in the Industry, Investment and Commerce Ministry, Hon. Delano Seiveright, said in Newell, St. Elizabeth, on July 10.

The tour, designed to shepherd Jamaica’s cannabis economy towards greater legitimacy and broader participation, aims to roll out two new permit categories that will strengthen the regulatory framework, while widening opportunities for cultivators, communities, and investors.

The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) will accompany the road show, offering regulatory guidance, technical support, and hands-on application assistance to participants and the public.

“Our goal is to build a robust, transparent, and inclusive cannabis sector that can generate meaningful economic activity while protecting public health and safety,” State Minister Seiveright said.

“The Cannabis Road Tour is a critical step in demystifying the process, clarifying the rules, and giving Jamaicans real pathways to participate in a multibillion-dollar global market,” he continued.

The newly introduced permit categories are:

Cultivator’s (Transitional) Special Permit, which is designed to bridge gaps for experienced growers who lack full financial or technical resources.

Mr. Seiveright noted that this permit acknowledges proven cultivation expertise while providing a transitional pathway to meet stricter standards over time.

He emphasised that the programme is meant to accelerate legitimate cultivation activity without compromising regulatory integrity.

The other category, the Special Community Permit, was created to empower communities to pool resources and collectively develop cannabis initiatives.

The aim, Mr. Seiveright explained, is to ensure wealth generated from cannabis operations is distributed more broadly within local areas, fostering sustainable development and reducing inequities in benefits.

He said that the permits are part of Jamaica’s larger regulatory strategy to formalise the industry under the oversight of the CLA, which governs licensing, compliance, and enforcement.

The CLA, established to regulate Jamaica’s cannabis economy, plays a central role in ensuring safe production, fair business practices, and equitable access to opportunities created by the growing market.

During the road tour, CLA representatives will engage directly with residents, answering questions, guiding applicants through the regulatory process, and offering technical and application support.

The outreach is designed to demystify licensing requirements, provide clarity on eligibility, and assist small operators who may be navigating the complex permit landscape for the first time.

During the tour, each stop will feature interactive sessions, public question-and-answer sessions, and one-on-one consultations with CLA officials.

Interested Jamaicans are urged to bring documentation related to cultivation experience, ownership, or community projects, and to prepare for conversations about permits, compliance, and funding considerations.