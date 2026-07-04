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Canada Day Reception – Photos Only

July 4, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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Canada Day Reception – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck (right), is greeted by Allison Berman (left), wife of the High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman (centre), at the Canada Day reception held on Tuesday (June 30) at the Official Residence of the Canadian High Commissioner in Kingston.
Canada Day Reception – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams (right), is in conversation with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman (left), at the Canada Day reception held on Tuesday (June 30) at the Official Residence of Canada in Kingston. The reception was held to celebrate Canada's National Day and the long-standing friendship and partnership between Canada and Jamaica.
Canada Day Reception – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), shares in conversation with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman and his wife, Allison Berman, at the Canada Day reception held on Tuesday (June 30), at the Official Residence of Canada in Kingston.
Canada Day Reception – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), shakes hands with Canadian Defence Advisor, Lieutenant-Colonel Pete Glaicar (left), at the Canada Day reception held on Tuesday (June 30) at the Official Residence of Canada in Kingston. Sharing the moment are High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman (centre) and his wife, Allison Berman.
Canada Day Reception – Photos Only
Photo: Contributed
Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding (right), speaks with High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, His Excellency Mark Berman, at the Canada Day reception held on Tuesday (June 30), at the Official Residence of Canada in Kingston.
Last Updated: July 4, 2026