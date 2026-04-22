Cadre of School Resource Officers to Be Increased

Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says the cadre of School Resource Officers (SROs) will be increased, as the Government seeks to reduce incidents of violence among students.

SROs are specialised Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers assigned to schools to maintain discipline, protect students and foster safe learning environments as part of the Safe Schools Programme.

Dr. Chang made the announcement during Wednesday’s (April 22) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House.

“They’re specially trained and they go into the school and assist in terms of disciplinary matters and working with the Guidance Counsellors, not just to provide a listening ear but to identify the problems and work with Case Managers, which we have as part of our system to solve the problem with the family, and that is something we’re going to scale up and expand on, working closely with our Education Ministry and the community,” he said.

Dr. Chang said the Government is on a mission to make Jamaica more peaceful, noting that it is a multidisciplinary approach that will require a cultural shift.

Referring to the proverb, ‘It takes a village to raise a child’, Dr. Chang said there was a time when communities raised children in Jamaica and the church was a central part of social activity.

The Minister said disputes were often taken to elders, the police, principals or pastors.

“Unfortunately, those times have passed, and we find kids not only knocking over each other with a chair that can kill; they have knives; they have other weapons, sometimes even a firearm, which they may be carrying for someone,” Dr. Chang shared.

He said the Ministry is aware of these challenges facing schools and is working diligently to equip students with the skills needed to manage conflicts better.

“It’s a work in progress because cultural change doesn’t come by legislation or even by successful apprehension. It takes time – changes in our approach to work and also changes within our own systems, from education to public health to policing,” Dr. Chang said.