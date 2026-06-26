CAD Hosts Traffic Ticket Public Day for Kingston & St. Andrew on July 8 & 9

The Court Administration Division (CAD) will host a Traffic Ticket Public Day for motorists with outstanding tickets in Kingston and St. Andrew on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9, 2026, at the National Arena.

Motorists with tickets issued between February 1, 2018 and 2026 who registered for the initiative before May 31 will have the opportunity to have their matters addressed before the execution of warrants.

Director for Client Services, Communications and Information at the CAD, Kadiesh Jarrett Fletcher, told JIS News that the initiative is part of a wider plan to take the service to parishes across the island.

“Following the successes that we had in St. Catherine…this is something that we would be replicating across the island. That is the reason we have now taken it to Kingston and St. Andrew, because we recognise that so many persons traverse these two parishes and would have received traffic tickets there,” she said.

Mrs. Jarrett Fletcher noted that more than 43,000 tickets, representing approximately 6,000 persons, have been listed for court over the two days.

Proceedings will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both days and are expected to end at 5:00 p.m., with the last set of appointments scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

“For persons who are registered, we are encouraging them to show up 30 to 40 minutes before their scheduled time, because they will need to do their security checks as if they were at the physical courthouse,” Mrs. Jarrett Fletcher said.

Participants should also take their driver’s licence for identification purposes and use Gate E4 at the National Stadium complex to enter the premises.

“Once persons come in, they will meet our information officers at the front [who] will be the first point of contact. They will identify themselves [and] the information officers will locate them on the computerised system and then indicate to them where their courtroom is,” Mrs. Jarrett Fletcher noted.

“If it is time for their appointment, they will send them into their courtroom. If it is not yet time for their appointment, they’ll be sent to the waiting area. From the waiting area, they will be called…when it is time for their appointment,” she added.

Mrs. Jarrett Fletcher stressed that only persons who registered for the initiative should attend, as walk-ins will not be accommodated.

“If persons are not registered, they are not to show up at the National Arena because they will not be able to pass the information officers to enter. Only persons who are registered will be able to do that,” she said.

She explained further that, because the exercise is not being held at a physical courthouse, the files and copies of tickets for unregistered persons will not be available at the venue for processing.

Payments for tickets may be made by using cash or card on location.

Mrs. Jarrett Fletcher also encouraged motorists to be prepared to pay more than the amount stated on their respective tickets, as the final fine is determined by the judge.

“We are encouraging persons to show up on time and to walk with a little extra [money], because the fine on the ticket may not be the fine that is imposed in court. It is within the discretion of the judge, and in many cases, it can be more than the fine that is on the ticket,” she said.