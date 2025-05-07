CAC Urges Vendors to Uphold Transparency and Respect Shoppers’ Right to Information

Vendors are being urged to uphold marketplace transparency by respecting shoppers’ right to information.

The call comes from Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) Legal Officer, Tara Francis, who spoke during a recent webinar titled ‘Empowering Consumers: Your Rights’.

She emphasised that sellers should be mindful of shoppers’ rights to ensure they are upheld and not violated.

“Consumers have the right to be informed about quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods and services, everything in relation to an item. It is [their] right to be empowered with such information, and the service providers are to provide this information,” Ms. Francis maintained.

The Legal Officer further emphasised that proper product labelling helps prevent confusion and risk, particularly for individuals with specific health needs.

“One does not have to query whether or not an item contains peanuts if one is allergic, if it is properly displayed to say that this product contains peanuts, for instance. You just want to be very clear of what it is you are providing,” Ms. Francis said.

She reminds vendors that, under the Consumer Protection Act, consumers have the right to inspect products to ensure they meet their expectations.

Ms. Francis highlighted that the right to information also includes warranties, citing Section 21 of the Consumer Protection Act. The law mandates that a provider must issue explicit warranties for goods or services, whether new or used.

The CAC continues to champion consumer rights through public education and advocacy, emphasising the importance of fairness, safety, and full disclosure in the marketplace.