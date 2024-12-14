CAC Urges Consumers To Shop Smart This Yuletide Season

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is urging consumers to shop smart this holiday season.

“Consumers should not face too much difficulty with their grocery budgets this year, as the overall increases for basic items remain manageable,” Director of Research at the CAC, Racquel White, told JIS News.

The CAC’s research also revealed significant price disparities between municipal markets and supermarkets.

In some cases, market prices are over 60 per cent lower than supermarket prices. For example, yellow sweet peppers are 100 per cent cheaper in the markets.

“For traditional Christmas items, like fresh produce, prices are high. So, people may need to consider frozen or canned alternatives or purchase smaller quantities,” Ms. White said.

The Director is encouraging consumers to compare prices, weigh options, and prioritise purchases to navigate the mixed landscape of this year’s holiday market.

She further noted that the findings of the Commission’s annual price tracking analysis also indicate that some items experienced price reductions, offering consumers a bit of relief.

The Consumer Affairs Commission is an agency under the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce.

It is responsible for ensuring that shoppers have adequate information to make informed choices.