CAC Secures $17.21M on Behalf of Aggrieved Consumers

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has secured $17.21 million in compensation on behalf of aggrieved customers for the period April to November 2024.

This was disclosed by CAC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dolsie Allen, during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

Mrs. Allen informed that 971 complaints were handled with the top three relating to electrical equipment and appliances, accounting for 27.26 per cent; other services – 19.1 per cent, and utilities – 14.43 per cent.

“This, basically, is almost similar to all the other years. These are the categories that we get most of our complaints from, and we have been encouraging persons to ensure that they do the requisite checks before they leave the stores, to minimise some of these complaints that we [have] been receiving,” she said.

The CEO pointed out that the Commission has seen improvements in how some vendors handle consumer complaints, with increased willingness to address issues and provide redress.

However, challenges persist, as there are still businesses that resist providing after-sale support once payments have been collected.

“So, we encourage [businesses]… you need to ensure that your customers are happy and satisfied. A satisfied consumer is your asset; they will keep coming and they will bring their friends,” Mrs. Allen stated.

She pointed out that consequent on advancements in technology all that is needed is, “a press of a button, a click and the whole world knows about your experience at a particular store.”

The CAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. Its role is to enforce the Consumer Protection Act and facilitate ethical behaviour in the marketplace between vendors and consumers.

