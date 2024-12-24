CAC Encourages Consumers to Prioritise Food Safety

As Jamaicans prepare for a festive feast this Christmas, the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is urging consumers to prioritise food safety to ensure a healthy and enjoyable holiday period.

Director of Communications at the CAC, Latoya Halstead, told JIS News that individuals must adhere to proper food-handling practices, such as cleaning and properly cooking foods to prevent foodborne illnesses.

“We also encourage consumers to separate the foods. You should not have the beef, seafood and chicken all together. They must be separated, because each will have its own type of bacteria, and you do not want those types of cross-contaminants,” she said.

Ms. Halstead is also reminding the public that leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours after cooking has been completed.

“By then, bacteria can start growing again, and you do not want to be ill during the holidays or make anyone else sick,” she said.

Meanwhile, Director of Research at the CAC, Racquel White, is encouraging consumers to be vigilant in their last-minute shopping for holiday deals.

“During Christmas, supermarkets often put items on special. Consumers love a deal, and it is not that they (supermarkets) are doing something wrong. But you, the consumer, is expected to look at the expiry date,” she said.

She also cautioned against purchasing bundled items nearing their expiration date unless consumers have immediate use for them.

Additionally, Ms. White is reminding consumers to inspect packaging for damage.

“Ensure that cans and packages are in good condition and that the food will still be good when you are ready to consume it,” she advised.