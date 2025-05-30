Cabinet to Review Report on Social Violence

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has advised that a report on Social Violence has been produced by Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrician, Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan.

“The report is in the possession of the Government now. We will bring it to Cabinet shortly and once Cabinet has reviewed it, then it will be tabled in Parliament,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness was addressing a special post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday (May 29) at Jamaica House.

He explained that as the Government works to reduce the murder rate and organised violence, social violence will become the centre of focus and activity.

“We long knew this, and so within our Plan Secure Jamaica, we had a strategy of how we’re going to deal with this issue of social violence. That is why we empanelled and had a long study, headed by Professor Maureen Sams-Vaughan,” Dr. Holness said.

Plan Secure Jamaica is a whole-of-government plan that focuses efforts on 10 strategic subject areas, including violence and crime.

The Prime Minister shared that it is his hope that the report will trigger a national conversation about why violence has become such a featured part of Jamaica’s national profile.

He added that the Government has already contemplated certain actions that will have to be taken, particularly dealing with how violence is dealt with in the schools, at home, and violence against women and girls.