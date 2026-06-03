Cabinet to Consider Proposal to Establish NCCAC

A proposal is to be taken to Cabinet to establish the National Cybersecurity Coordination and Assurance Council (NCCAC) as the central coordination and delivery authority for Jamaica’s national cybersecurity posture.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 2.

“The Council is a 24-month mandate housed within the Office of the Prime Minister, reporting through me to the Prime Minister. It is not a new bureaucracy. It is the engine of coherence. Its specific mandate is to take every cybersecurity asset Jamaica already possesses, every standard, every plan, every unit, every dollar of investment and convert them into a coordinated, accountable, measurable national capability,” Dr. Wheatley said.

The Minister informed that the NCCAC will, within 90 days of its activation. set up a national cyber-incident reporting front door – a single point of contact, available around the clock, to every Jamaican, businesses and every government entity.

Dr. Wheatley said within six months of its activation, the entity will complete the legislative gap assessment and drafting instructions for a new National Cybersecurity Act.

In addition, within 12 months of its activation, the NCCAC will bring the full legislative package for the permanent National Cybersecurity Directorate before Cabinet and formally recommend to the Prime Minister the process and timeline for developing the National Cybersecurity Strategy 2026 to 2030.

The Minister further noted that across the full 24 months, the entity will post its activation and coordinate the deployment of the US$10-million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) investment, operationalise the critical information infrastructure protection framework, and ensure that every government agency meets the baseline requirements of the Jamaica Cybersecurity Standards Framework.