Cabinet Secretary Among Newest Inductees to Shortwood Teachers’ College Alumni Honour Roll

Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell, is among three distinguished Shortwood Teachers’ College alumnae who have been inducted into the Alumni Association’s Honour Roll this year.

The other honourees are Director of the School of Education at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Professor Carmel Roofe; and Educator, Author and Life Coach, Judith Thompson-Hall.

Their citations were read and formally presented during the Association’s 100th anniversary luncheon, held on Saturday (June 27) at Marjorie Myers Hall on the College’s St. Andrew campus.

Mrs. Sewell, who was unavoidably absent, was represented by Acting Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Sheryl Bromfield.

Delivering the Cabinet Secretary’s response, Mrs. Bromfield conveyed Mrs. Sewell’s heartfelt gratitude to the Alumni Association, describing the recognition as a “truly humbling honour.”

“[Mrs. Sewell] is deeply honoured to be named among this year’s distinguished alumni as the College celebrates its remarkable 140th anniversary. She often reflects on her time at Shortwood as the foundation upon which a lifetime of service was built. The values of excellence, integrity, discipline and a commitment to nation-building that she embraced here [at Shortwood] have guided her throughout her career, from the classroom to the Ministry of Education [where she served as Permanent Secretary], through the public service and now in her role as Jamaica’s first female Cabinet Secretary,” Mrs. Bromfield shared.

She also expressed gratitude to the Association for preserving the rich legacy of Shortwood Teachers’ College and for honouring graduates whose work continues to make a positive impact on Jamaica.

“May the College continue to inspire generations of educators and leaders for many years to come,” Mrs. Bromfield said.

Responding on behalf of the other honourees, Professor Roofe affirmed that their commitment to education is driven by deep care and a recognition of their vital role as contributors to the development of Jamaica and the wider region.

“We are who we are, because we got a very solid foundation at the Shortwood Teachers’ College. So as we receive this recognition, I really want to say thank you to the many lecturers, the administrators, the ancillary staff, the guidance counsellors, the nurses and our colleagues – all the persons who were here while we were here and who poured into us and allowed us to believe in ourselves that we could become,” she said.