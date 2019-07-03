Cabinet Approves Re-Establishment of Jamaica Energy Council

Cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the Jamaica Energy Council, a national decision-making body, to see to the continuity of policy and sustainable development of the island’s energy sector.

The Council will be chaired by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, and will include representatives from various organisations.

“The Council aims to facilitate consensus and minimise the negative influence of partisan and other forms of special-interest groups and individuals of the energy sector,” Mrs Williams said in a statement to the House of Representatives on July 2.

Participating stakeholders will include the Opposition Spokesperson on Energy, Phillip Paulwell; Consumer Affairs Commission; Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; Ministry of Transport and Mining; Ministry of Local Government and Community Development; Planning Institute of Jamaica; Jamaica Public Service Company Limited; Jamaica Solar Energy Association; Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association; Jamaica Promotions Corporation; Development Bank of Jamaica; Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica; Jamaica Chamber of Commerce; Jamaica Institute of Engineers; Jamaica Institute of Architects; Bureau of Standards Jamaica; and academia.

Mrs. Williams informed that the Jamaica Energy Council was initially established by a decision of Cabinet on March 12, 2012.

“It is supported by the National Energy Policy, 2008-2030, which provides the framework to pursue a comprehensive programme for improving our island’s energy efficiency, [and] facilitate fuel source diversification and long-term energy security,” she said.

The Minister told the Lower House that the Council will focus on energy conservation and efficiency as well as the development of clean and renewable energy sources.

Other areas under the purview of the Council include energy policies; energy conservation efficiency and public education; electricity, both light and power; development of energy resources, including and not limited to solar, wind, hydro, waste to energy, biomass, geothermal and ocean thermal energy sources; alternative energy resources, including but not limited to natural gas; conventional energy resources, including but not limited to petroleum, oil and gas exploration; petroleum refinery haulage, storage and distribution; energy access for urban-rural electrification; and the governance framework for the energy sector towards achieving the energy policy goals.

“Letters are being dispatched to the various entities with an eye to convening [the] first meeting by the end of September,” Mrs. Williams said.

For his part, Mr. Paulwell welcomed the establishment of the Energy Council.