Cabinet Approves Additional $500 Million to Strengthen Response to Drought

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, says Cabinet has approved an additional $500 million to strengthen the Government’s response to the ongoing drought affecting communities across Jamaica.

Mr. Samuda, who was speaking during a tour of the Monroe Road-Wellington-Old Hope Road-Seaview pipeline and sewer expansion project on Tuesday (September 1), said the allocation is intended to provide assistance to persons and critical institutions severely affected by the prevailing water shortages.

He said the Government has already spent $86 million on trucking water to critically affected communities and essential facilities since the start of the drought.

Of the newly approved $500 million, $200 million will be channelled through Members of Parliament to provide support in their constituencies, while $150 million will be allocated to municipalities.

The Minister explained that the municipal allocation would enable local authorities to respond to areas outside the utility footprint of the National Water Commission (NWC).

Another $150 million will be provided to the NWC to dedicate water trucks to schools, health centres, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

Mr. Samuda said priority will also be given to police stations, particularly those that serve as places of detention, as the Government seeks to ensure that essential services remain operational during the drought.

The Minister said the Government is responding to the drought on several fronts, noting that more than $15 billion is being spent this year on infrastructure projects across the country to upgrade the water network.

He argued that the recent stresses on the system demonstrate the need for increased investment and accelerated infrastructure development to modernise the network and build greater resilience in the face of climate change.

Mr. Samuda said the Government’s response would be guided by the prevailing weather outlook, which indicates that a significant improvement in rainfall levels is not expected until early next year.

He noted, however, that should rainfall improve substantially, the Government would not necessarily spend the funds that have been set aside but would retain the capacity to respond to areas most in need.