Cabinet Approves 16 Per Cent Fare Increase for Public Passenger Vehicle Operators

Cabinet has approved a 16 per cent fare increase for public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators, effective June 2, 2026.

The adjustment, which has been pending since April 2024, will be implemented in two phases: an initial eight per cent increase in June, followed by an additional eight per cent on July 1, 2026.

Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday (June 2), at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices.

He explained that the Government has opted for a phased implementation of the increase, taking into account the inflationary impact that a full 16 per cent adjustment in June would have caused.

“The phased implementation of the 16 per cent fare increase is also designed to balance the economic realities facing PPV operators with the need to minimise the immediate impact on commuters,” Mr. Vaz added.

By adopting a phased approach, the Transport Minister explained that this allows for a more gradual transition while helping operators manage rising operational costs.

Under the current fare structure, in effect since 2023, the base fare for route taxis is $113, with a rate of $7 per kilometre. Rural stage carriage fares are calculated using a base rate of $45 plus $6 per kilometre.

Hackney carriage services operate with a base fare of $321, a rate of $64 per kilometre, a waiting time charge of $33 per five minutes, and a long hire rate of $1,026.

Following the first eight per cent adjustment in June, the proposed fare rates – n before rounding – will rise to $122.04, with a per kilometre rate of $7.56 for route taxis.

Rural stage carriage rates will increase to a base fare of $48.60 and $6.48 per kilometre.

For hackney carriage services, the base fare will rise to $346.68, the per kilometre rate to $69.12, the waiting time charge to $35.64 per five minutes, and the long hire rate to $1,108.08.

After rounding, the June rates will be $122 and $7.56 per kilometre for route taxis; $49 and $6.48 per kilometre for rural stage carriage services; and for hackney carriages, a $347 base fare, $69.12 per kilometre, a $36 waiting time charge per five minutes, and $1,108 for long hire services.

“The second phase of the adjustment, scheduled for July 2026, applies an additional eight per cent increase to the June 2026 fares,” Minister Vaz noted.

Before rounding, route taxi fares will increase to a base fare of $131.76 and $8.64 per kilometre. Rural stage carriage fares will rise to $52.92 with a rate of $7.02 per kilometre.

Hackney carriage rates will move to a base fare of $374.76, a per kilometre rate of $74.52, a waiting time charge of $38.88 per five minutes, and a long hire rate of $1,196.64.

The July 2026 rates will be $132 and $8.64 per kilometre for route taxis; $53 and $7.02 per kilometre for rural stage carriage services; and for hackney carriages, a $375 base fare, $75 per kilometre, a $39 waiting time charge per five minutes, and $1,197 for long hire services.

“Examples of the proposed June adjustment show that the route taxi fare between St. Ann’s Bay and Ocho Rios would increase from $200 to $220, while the fare between Eltham Park and Spanish Town would move from $160 to $170. For rural stage carriage services, the Ocho Rios to Kingston fare would increase from $560 to $610, and the Mandeville to May Pen fare would rise from $290 to $310,” Mr. Vaz outlined.

Following the July adjustment, the St. Ann’s Bay to Ocho Rios route taxi fare will increase from $220 to $240, while the Eltham Park to Spanish Town fare will rise from $170 to $190.

The rural stage carriage fare between Ocho Rios and Kingston will move from $610 to $660, and the Mandeville to May Pen fare will increase from $310 to $330.

“Let me underscore that this decision was made with careful consideration and extensive dialogue. The Government remains acutely aware of the need to strike a fair balance between the operational realities facing transport operators and the ability of passengers to afford transportation,” Minister Vaz stated.