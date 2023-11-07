Bustamante Children’s Hospital Congratulated for 60 Years of Service

South East Regional Health Authority Regional Director, Errol Greene, has congratulated the Bustamante Hospital for Children on its Diamond Jubilee.

He was speaking during a Service of Thanksgiving at the Boulevard Baptist Church in St. Andrew on Sunday (November 5) to mark the institution’s 60th anniversary, being observed on Monday, November 6.

“Six decades ago, the founders set out on a mission to provide the finest quality medical care to children in need, and their vision continues to guide the management of the hospital today. The hospital was officially opened by the Hon. Gladys Maud Bustamante on November 6, 1963,” Mr. Greene said.

“The Bustamante Hospital for Children has been a place of hope, healing, and, above all, love. The team has witnessed numerous miracles and triumphs. They have dried tears and, sometimes, just sat in silence as they shared and bonded with families through their most challenging moments. Together, our hard-working staff have transformed the lives of countless children, giving them the opportunity to grow, play, and dream,” he added.

The Regional Director contended that it is the compassion, skills, and selflessness of the hospital’s staff that have made the institution a place where miracles happen, lives are changed, and history is written daily.

Mr. Greene encouraged the congregants to reflect on the impact the health facility has had on the community and themselves as individuals, pointing out that “the team has created a haven of healing where every child who walks through our doors is treated with the utmost respect, empathy, and dignity”.

He maintained that the 60th anniversary is no ordinary celebration of the hospital’s past accomplishments, and is a testament to the unwavering commitment and relentless dedication of incredible healthcare professionals, support and administrative staff, volunteers, partners, and well-wishers.

The Regional Director gave the assurance that the hospital’s team remains steadfast in its commitment to surpass boundaries, explore new frontiers, and pioneer groundbreaking medical treatments. He stated that the institution’s vision for the future is to be bolder and brighter than ever before, and strive to revolutionise and optimise paediatric healthcare for the Jamaican populace.

Mr. Greene thanked the staff, volunteers, partners and well-wishers who have shared the journey over the past 60 years and encouraged the team to envision the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

“Together, the Bustamante Hospital for Children will continue to create a Jamaica where every child has the opportunity to thrive, to dream, and to live beyond limits – a Jamaica where we can learn from yesterday, live for today and hope for tomorrow,” he said.