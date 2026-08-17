Businesses Encouraged to Improve Productivity and Explore New Markets

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging Jamaican businesses and entrepreneurs to enhance productivity, build greater operational resilience, and expand their reach into regional and international markets.

Senator Hill was speaking during the South St. Catherine All-Island Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Meeting, held on Saturday (August 15) at Rooftop Chillinz Restaurant in Old Harbour.

He noted that the size of Jamaica’s domestic market makes it imperative for businesses to look beyond the island’s borders as they pursue growth and expansion.

“If you’re not going to be willing to sell to only three million people, you have to think the moment you start – ‘where am I going to sell to?’ Don’t be limited to this market ” he said.

The Minister also urged entrepreneurs to focus on maximising output with existing resources, noting that increased productivity is essential for business growth.

“Make sure [that with] your four employees and the [same] amount of gas you use, what you produced last week, [you] produce more next week. [Additionally] as you expand… you expand your staff,” he said.

Senator Hill also urged businesses to maintain consistent standards as they increase production and expand into new markets.

“High-quality every single time… and then you push it even higher. You can’t afford to fall,” he emphasised.

Additionally, the Minister said there is significant potential for growth in professional services, including legal, accounting, and information and communications technology (ICT) services.

Senator Hill said the Government’s role is to create an enabling environment for business, while the private sector must leverage those conditions to drive investment and boost productivity.

“We want to [put] the [necessary] arrangements [in place] so that services can [thrive],” he said.