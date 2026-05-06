Business Leaders Urged to Capitalise on Jamaica’s Strong Macroeconomic Position

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging business leaders to capitalise on what he describes as Jamaica’s strongest macroeconomic position in decades.

Reflecting on the economic shock from Hurricane Melissa, which caused billions in damage, Senator Hill said Jamaica’s resilience underscored the strength of its fiscal and institutional framework.

“Jamaica has been stress-tested and the foundation held. That foundation was built deliberately over the past many years… but especially in the last 10 years by using fiscal discipline, institutional reform and strategic investment in resilience,” he declared.

The Minister delivered the keynote address during the Impact Leadership Summit National CEO Strategy Forum, held at AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Tuesday (May 5).

Senator Hill highlighted Jamaica’s strong macroeconomic indicators – low unemployment, stable inflation, rising investor confidence, and record international reserves – as clear signals that the country is well positioned for investment.

“These are the positive macroeconomic, recent history and conditions under which you are encouraged to make investment decisions in Jamaica,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Minister Hill argued that productivity and investor confidence are inseparable discussions.

“When Jamaican businesses generate more value per worker and per dollar invested, they send a signal to the world that Jamaica is a stable, attractive, efficient and profitable investment destination,” he emphasised.

In turn, Senator Hill said confidence drives investment, noting that consumer confidence depends on price stability, job security, and public safety.

Citing the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce’s latest business and consumer confidence survey, the Minister noted that confidence strengthened in the first quarter of 2026, rising by seven per cent as Jamaicans expressed greater faith in job prospects following Hurricane Melissa.

“Investment confidence requires something more – predictability, clear, sensible and stable rules, honoured contracts, efficient capital flows, no currency controls and regulations that support growth,” he stated.

The Minister added that one of Jamaica’s greatest advantages is the absence of currency controls and the presence of an independent Central Bank.

“I invite all partners and business people here today to join in this noble national effort to cement our political independence with robust and sustained economic independence. This is my idea of sustainable development,” Senator Hill said.