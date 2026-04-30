Bursars Urged to Embrace Technology

Bursars are being urged to leverage technology to strengthen financial stewardship across the education system.

Principal Finance Officer in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Richard DePass, in making the call, said that technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, significantly enhances job performance, pushing institutions towards higher standards of efficiency and accountability.

By streamlining workflows, enabling real-time financial reporting, more transparent procurement, and data-driven decision-making, technology allows for a more effective financial ecosystem in education, which translates into better student outcomes, he pointed out.

Mr. DePass was addressing the 25th Caribbean Bursars Conference hosted by the Bursars Association of Jamaica at the Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in St. Ann on April 27.

The Principal Finance Officer, who represented portfolio Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said that transformation is driven not by systems alone but by people, expressing confidence that Jamaica’s bursars are capable of leading the next phase of growth and innovation.

He noted that AI is a tool to empower, not replace the bursar, encouraging them to show courage in adopting new systems and workflows.

Mr. DePass said that the conference theme, ‘From Adaptation to Implementation: Harnessing the Power of AI and Automation for Financial Excellence in the Education System’, is both timely and necessary in an era of rapid technological progress.

He cited ongoing initiatives, including the MyHR+ system and centralised payroll functions, as evidence that modernisation is already under way.

Mr. DePass congratulated the Bursars Association of Jamaica on 25 years of leadership, advocacy and professional excellence through the staging of the annual conference.

He described the silver anniversary as not just a celebration of time but of impact, citing the crucial role bursars play in ensuring that schools are run with sound financial management and operational efficiency.

Referencing the Financial Administration and Audit Act, Mr. DePass highlighted bursars’ responsibilities to ensure proper management of public funds and to translate policy into practice.

He noted that every budget, procurement decision, payroll and record kept contributes to stable learning environments where students can thrive.

“You are the guardians of accountability, the engine behind the operational efficiency of our schools,” he told the school financial officers, encouraging them to consider the legacy they are building for Jamaica’s education system.

The four-day conference, from April 26 to 29, focused on practical strategies to implement AI-driven processes in school budgeting, procurement, payroll, and reporting.