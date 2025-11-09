Burmese Community Donates Care Packages to Western Regional Health Authority

The Burmese Community in Jamaica has donated care packages to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) for distribution to staff members in support of recovery efforts, following the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

The handover ceremony was held on Friday (November 7), at the Freeport Business Centre in Montego Bay.

WRHA Regional Medical Epidemiologist, Dr. Maung Aung, who handed over the care packages on behalf of the Burmese Community, said the hurricane had a significant impact on the lives of several staff members.

“Many of us lost property and homes. Despite all of that, they continue to come to work and serve, even while managing their own personal challenges,” he said.

Among the items donated include water, non-perishable food items, and toiletries. It represents the first in a series of planned contributions to assist affected staff.

Dr. Aung noted that members of the Burmese community are spread across several parishes in Jamaica and are united in their commitment to supporting the relief efforts.

“I just want our colleagues to feel that they are cared for — that even within our own community, healthcare workers are standing together. In this time of crisis, we must come together as a family. Unity and shared humanity are what keep us strong,” he stated.

Meanwhile, WRHA Customer Service Manager and member of the staff welfare committee, Elecia Whittingham-Gayle, expressed gratitude to the Burmese community for their timely support.

“Some of us have lost everything. Food has become a scarce commodity. We want our staff to know that we care, and the Burmese community has helped us to show that,” she said.

Mrs. Whittingham-Gayle added that the donations will help to motivate staff members to return to work.

“We can now take these provisions to our staff so they can provide for themselves and their families. This will help them to be in a better state of mind to come back to the health facilities and deliver the care that is needed for our patients,” she noted.