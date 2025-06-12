Bureau of Gender Affairs to Celebrate Outstanding Fathers

Sixty exceptional fathers and male caregivers will be celebrated at this year’s Outstanding Fathers Awards (OFA) ceremony, which will take place at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Friday (June 13).

The special ceremony, in observance of Father’s Day, will recognise fathers across various parishes and sectors, for their parenting, mentorship, and community involvement under the theme ‘The Power of Presence: Fathers who make a Difference’.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, will be on hand to present the awards.

The OFA was conceptualised by the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA), an agency under the Ministry, to recognise and celebrate the role of fathers and father figures across Jamaica. The award highlights men who have made significant impact within their households and communities.

Principal Director at the BGA, Sharon Coburn Robinson, told JIS News that the award recipients include fathers from uniformed groups such as the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), as well as members of the public sector and private citizens who are quietly serving their families and communities.

She noted that the Jamaican society has historically grappled with the absence of fathers in the family structure.

She said that beyond financial assistant, fathers are expected to provide emotional and psychosocial support and show up for important moments in their children’s lives.

“We believe that fathers are role models for their children, especially for the boys where many times mothers have to take on the role of mother and father. We want our men to know that they are as important to the family and to the nurturing of children and maintaining harmony in the home,” she said.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson said that the presence of fathers provides a sense of balance, helping children understand the importance of both parents and allowing them to model behaviours and values unique to a father’s influence.

The primary objectives of the OFA are to reinforce the value and importance of fatherhood in Jamaican society, dispel harmful cultural myths about Jamaican fathers and showcase how fathers can remain actively involved in their children’s lives despite personal or socioeconomic challenges.

To be eligible for nomination, candidates must be inspirational role models and demonstrate strong commitment and involvement to their families or serve as mentors to children in their communities. They must also have made meaningful contributions to community development.