Bureau Of Gender Affairs Reviews More Than 80 Workplace Policies

As Jamaica strengthens the enforcement of its Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act, the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) has already reviewed more than 80 workplace policies.

The Bureau has also provided technical support to both public and private-sector entities to ensure compliance and create safer spaces for all.

This was noted by Principal Director at the BGA, Sharon Coburn Robinson, during the Sexual Harassment Tribunal Swearing-in Ceremony and Designation of Authorised Officers, held at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, in Kingston, on Thursday (July 17).

She described the moment as the continuation of a journey that began more than a decade ago.

“Today’s event is historic to the extent that it has its genesis in the anti-sexual harassment policy, which was developed as early as 2008,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson said.

“Fast track to July 17, 2025, and you are embracing and engaging with the rebranded, repurposed and repositioned Bureau of Gender Affairs, now called BGA,” she added.

The 18 Authorised Officers, who were trained through a strategic partnership with the National Police College of Jamaica, will support the Tribunal by conducting investigations and receiving complaints.

“We brokered the deal to have the then Department of Criminal Investigations Training (D-CIT) for support regarding Sexual Harassment Investigation Techniques… and we look forward to engaging other stakeholders towards having ongoing training and upskilling of our team members,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson noted.

The Sexual Harassment (Protection and Prevention) Act was approved in both Houses of Parliament in 2021 and became operational in July 2023.

Mrs. Coburn Robinson explained that the legislation is designed to ensure that work, learning and accommodation environments are free from sexual harassment.

“It also establishes the liability of the offending party and, where necessary, outlines the liability of the accommodating party,” she said.

She also underscored that sensitisation and awareness sessions have been ongoing in multiple sectors, and that the Bureau continues to monitor compliance.

“We intend to focus our attention on other MDAs (ministries, departments and agencies) who have not yet received sensitisation… and selected entities within the private sector to assess the impact of the phased implementation of the legislation ahead of the upcoming review,” Mrs. Coburn Robinson said.

For his part, Chair of the Sexual Harassment Tribunal, Justice Ferdinand Smith, (Retired) urged members to take their responsibilities seriously.

“The Oath is a public pledge that we will perform our duty to the best of our ability, without fear or favour,” he said.

Justice Smith noted that sexual harassment is linked to work-related health challenges.

“Studies have shown that sexual harassment correlates with work-related health issues such as stress, depression, and anxiety, which ultimately leads to a decline in organisational productivity,” he said.

Justice Smith also reminded tribunal members of the standards they are expected to uphold.

“Justice demands fairness, impartiality, and independence. We must always demonstrate our commitment to the rule of law and maintain ethical standards,” he said.