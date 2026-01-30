Bureau Of Gender Affairs Receives 1,000 Dignity Kits From UNFPA For Hurricane Melissa Victims

The Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) has received 1,000 dignity kits from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The kits, which include hygiene and personal care items for women and girls, are part of ongoing efforts to assist those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who has portfolio responsibility for the BGA, said the donation underscores the Ministry’s commitment to protecting and empowering women and girls.

“When… [Hurricane Melissa] made landfall on October 28 last year, it did more than tear roofs from homes and wash away crops. It affected the safety, the privacy, and self-worth of many individuals and families, particularly our women and our girls,” she stated, during the recent handover of the kits at the Ministry in New Kingston.

Ms. Grange highlighted the significance of the kits in supporting recovery and resilience, thanking UNFPA for its steady partnership.

“As we accept this generous donation, I renew my commitment that in every policy, in every programme, in every conversation about recovery, we will centre the dignity of our people, because a nation cannot rise if half its population is [experiencing] hardship,” she stated.

Ms. Grange highlighted the Ministry’s partnership with UNFPA, stressing its importance for long-term development.

“The support that we get and the partnership that’s established with the UNFPA is a partnership that we cherish. So may God bless our ongoing efforts, as we rebuild with dignity and decorum to do our part to continue sustainable development,” she said.

In her remarks, UNFPA Caribbean Deputy Director and Officer-in-Charge, Jenny Karlsen, highlighted the broader purpose of the kits.

“These kits are much more than essential supplies. They are symbols of our solidarity, our compassion, and respect for women and girls and young people, or the most vulnerable people that we know have been impacted by Hurricane Melissa,” she said.

Ms. Karlsen added that the kits serve as a gateway to further programming and protection services.

“They can be used as an entry point for gender-based programming, helping us to connect with women and girls to services and to protect their safety, health, and their rights,” she further stated.