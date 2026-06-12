Bulky Waste to Be Removed from Several Flood Prone Areas in St. Elizabeth

Residents in several flood-prone communities across St. Elizabeth are to benefit from bulky-waste-removal activities, as SPM Waste Management Ltd. strengthens measures to mitigate flooding and support disaster preparedness during the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Regional Manager at SPM Waste Management Ltd., Sheldon Smith, said the agency will begin targeted clean-up operations in vulnerable areas, including New River in Santa Cruz, where prolonged flooding after Hurricane Melissa highlighted the need for proactive waste-removal efforts.

Mr. Smith was speaking to JIS News following a recent road march and environmental awareness campaign spearheaded by the agency in Nain and Junction, St. Elizabeth, which culminated at BB Coke High School, as part of activities marking National Solid Waste Management Week.

He outlined that the initiative forms part of a wider programme aimed at reducing flood risks in vulnerable communities, while encouraging proper waste-disposal practices among residents.

The Regional Manager noted that the agency will also undertake bulky-waste-collection activities in other vulnerable communities, including sections of Treasure Beach and surrounding areas that have historically experienced flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Mr. Smith underscored that the agency has enhanced its operational readiness to respond effectively to severe weather events during the hurricane season.

He pointed out that additional equipment and resources have been acquired to support emergency response and recovery operations.

“Our Executive Director [of the National Solid Waste Management Authority, Audley Gordon], has put in place quite a few measures. We have got more chainsaws in preparation for road clearing if there’s a hurricane. We have purchased water trucks,” Mr. Smith informed.

He noted that SPM’s offices have been equipped with emergency water supplies, backup generators and improved communication systems to ensure continuity of operations during and after adverse weather events.

“We have made sure all the offices are with at least three to four thousand gallons of water to be ready. All our offices are retrofitted now with proper generators that can run the offices properly. And all our offices are retrofitted also with [systems] for communication,” he said.

Mr. Smith argued that effective waste management plays a critical role in disaster preparedness, noting that improperly discarded bulky waste can contribute to blocked drains, clogged waterways and increased flood risks.

He maintained that community cooperation remains essential to the success of the agency’s flood-mitigation efforts.