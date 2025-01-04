Build Communities For Children To Thrive – Custos Chin

Jamaicans are being charged to remain committed to creating a society where children can thrive and are empowered to achieve their full potential.

Custos of Clarendon, Edith Chin, made the call while addressing a holiday treat for children held recently at The Verandah, located at the Juici Empowerment Park in the parish.

“Together, let us continue to build communities that inspire success and create opportunities for every child to thrive,” she said.

Over 2,000 children and their guardians from nearby communities were treated to a day of food, fun and gifts at the event organised by Juici Patties in collaboration with various stakeholders.

The children, including residents of children’s homes, participated in fun-filled activities such as games, rides and competitions, and they each received a present and enjoyed a warm Jamaican meal.

In her address to the gathering, Custos Chin, who is Director of Juici Patties, welcomed the opportunity to share with the community, the joy and togetherness of the holiday season.

She urged the children, as they celebrate the magic of the season to “remember to keep striving to learn and grow into the best version of yourselves.”

“To our parents and guardians, you are doing one of the most important jobs in the world,” she added, noting that they are raising the future of the nation.

Parent Jodean Barnes told JIS News that the treat was a “pleasant experience” for the children and guardians.

“It was welcoming and there were many different activities for the children to enjoy. Juici…ensured that they had an enjoyable experience. A big thank you to them,” Miss Barnes said.

Sudene Richards, who took her two children to the event, said “it brought a lot of joy to them. They enjoyed the rides. It was fun and I thank the company and their team for all that they did.”

During the event, donors handed over contribution of $500,000, enabling 50 children to have a fun shopping experience with police officers under the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) ‘Shop With a Cop’ initiative.