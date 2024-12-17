Buff Bay Primary Students Exposed to Innovation and Careers in Agriculture

Students at the Portland-based Buff Bay Primary School were exposed to innovation and careers in agriculture at an agri-expo held recently at the institution.

Under the theme: ‘Youth in Agriculture: Shaping the New FACE of Food,’ the event featured displays by entities highlighting various professions in the sector and how technology is being used to boost production and productivity to ensure food security.

Vice Principal at the school, Keisha Braimbridge, who addressed the session, said that students can make a positive impact on the agricultural sector by becoming creators and innovators of technologies that can enhance stainability.

“You can help your country to become more food secure by setting up more agriculture businesses and to innovate through climate smart technology for export expansion,” she said.

“The hope is that you will become interested in the field of agriculture and discover new ways of farming,” she added.

Miss Braimbridge said that agriculture is now about research to improve soil quality and plant productivity.

“It is about developing businesses, and we definitely want to improve the amount of goods that are exported from Jamaica so that we can grow our economy,” the Vice Principal said.

Portland 4-H Clubs Parish Manager, Alain Cox, in his remarks, said the agency is seeking to inspire youth to embrace agriculture as a profession.

“It is important to note that the industry is no longer a bush thing where you are seeing a man walking with a cutlass. We are so advanced in utilising technology and this industry is full of young, brilliant and vibrant persons,” he noted.

With support from the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Buff Bay Primary is using farming technologies to generate the interest of students in agriculture and to boost food production for their canteen and for the open market.

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is the leading youth training organisation with more than 105,000 members across Jamaica.

It provides various training opportunities to young persons between the ages of five and 35 years.

Clubs are found in schools, churches, communities, and special youth facilities.