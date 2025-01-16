BSJ Targeting Reactivation of Aggregates Technical Committee

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) is working to reactivate its Aggregates Technical Committee.

This forms part of efforts to address growing concerns regarding the condition of a number of roads islandwide.

Senior BSJ Standards Development Officer, Shane Slater, told JIS News that the committee will comprise representatives of key stakeholder groups, including government agencies, construction and engineering professionals, academia and consumers.

“The Aggregates Technical Committee will review existing standards for aggregates and other relevant materials to determine whether revisions or new Standards are necessary to meet the current and future needs of road infrastructure projects,” he explained.

Mr. Slater said the committee will additionally review standards for other road elements, such as drainage systems, thereby ensuring roadways remain functional during heavy rains, a critical concern for infrastructure resilience.

Meanwhile, the BSJ is emphasising the critical importance of stakeholder adherence to the relevant Standards to ensure road construction projects meet the minimum quality, durability and safety stipulations.

“Standards are globally recognised requirements, and as the National Standards Body for Jamaica, it is our duty to ensure that our Standards are relevant, effective and meet their intended purpose,” he informed.

Against this background, Mr. Slater underscored the importance of the BSJ’s suite of Standards, including specifications for aggregates for concrete and aggregates for bituminous mixtures, as well as the JS 112 suite of Methods for Sampling and Testing of Mineral Aggregates, Sand and Fillers.

These were developed locally by the BSJ’s Technical Committees and reference those developed by internationally recognised bodies such as ASTM International and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), providing rigorous criteria for testing and classifying these materials.

Together, these Standards ensure materials meet precise construction requirements, enhancing the durability and sustainability of road projects, and encourage the use of locally sourced materials where appropriate.

Mr. Slater further pointed out that deviations from these can result in subpar road conditions, including uneven surfaces, potholes, and drainage problems, which often lead to costly repairs.

The BSJ encourages individuals and organisations involved in road construction and infrastructure development to contact its Technical Information Centre to learn more about Standards for road construction and other related areas.

“By adhering to these standards, Jamaica can achieve safer, more durable and cost-effective road infrastructure that meets both national and international benchmarks,” Mr. Slater underscored.