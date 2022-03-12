BSJ Launches Quality Awards Programme

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing, agriculture, and service sectors, are to benefit from Jamaica’s first quality-based awards programme.

The programme, titled National Quality Awards, is being implemented by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ). It will recognise and reward companies that have demonstrated application of standards and quality in their operations.

For companies to be eligible for the programme, they must have a valid tax-compliance certificate, be registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica, and with the BSJ/National Compliance Regulatory Authority. Agriculture-based companies must provide proof of their Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) registration and filing of annual returns, General Consumption Tax (GCT) and all other statutory payments.

Companies that are proven eligible will be assessed on five pillars – organisation focus (involvement in community activities), Human Resource focus, process management, customer focus and business results.

Speaking at a webinar on Wednesday (March 9), NQA Programme Coordinator and Senior Standards Development Officer at the BSJ, Elaine Edwards, outlined the application process for companies interested in participating in the programme.

Ms. Edwards stated that participating companies should download the application form from the BSJ’s website at https://www.bsj.org.jm. All completed applications, along with required documents, are to be submitted to the BSJ by March 31.

After the applications are submitted, companies will receive a self-assessment checklist, which should be completed and returned along with a possible date for the assessment of the organisation.

The BSJ will then schedule and conduct the assessment, after which a detailed report of the findings will be generated by the assessors.

An awards ceremony is being planned for October 13, to recognise the most successful candidates.

Ms. Edwards noted that “the most outstanding company in each of the four sectors will receive a trophy”. There will also be industry recognition, as the assessments would show that the winners have implemented quality management systems “and that these systems have helped them to achieve business excellence”.

Runner-up participants will receive a detailed copy of their reports, which will help to identify gaps in their system and will offer recommendations to ensure that they are operating at utmost efficiency. They will also receive certificates of participation.

For more information on the National Quality Awards Programme, persons can visit the BSJ’s website https://www.bsj.org.jm.