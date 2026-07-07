Brown’s Town Primary School Graduates Encouraged to Embrace Next Chapter of Educational Journey

Brown’s Town Primary School in St. Ann is celebrating another year of strong academic success, which was recognised during the institution’s school- leaving ceremony held at the Brown’s Town High School auditorium on July 2, under the theme, ‘We Remember, We Rise, We Rebuild: Resilient and Strong’.

The graduating students joined the rest of their peers in Region Three of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information in placing at one of their top-seven high schools of choice, based on the results of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

In her remarks, Community Relations Education Officer in the Education Ministry, Leonie Bailey, noted that results were earned through sacrifice, perseverance and dedication of teachers who continued to support students despite challenges.

“That is no luck. That is the result of sacrifice, your dedication and your love for teaching. To every teacher who wiped a tear, held a hand, and said, you can do it to students, thank you. You are the foundation of this nation,” Ms. Bailey stated.

She encouraged the graduates to embrace the next chapter of their educational journey as they transition to high school, where they will encounter new opportunities and greater responsibilities.

Ms. Bailey also used the opportunity to introduce students and parents to two of the seven pillars of the Ministry’s Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) programme.

“Pillar three states Curriculum, Teaching and Teacher Training, and what this is saying, students, is that your new school and your new teachers will be better equipped to help you succeed in all aspects of your lives,” she explained.

“Pillar six is Infrastructure and Technology. This means the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information, the Board of Management, the PTA (Parent Teacher Association), your parents, and all the stakeholders involved are committed to ensuring that the buildings of the schools are digitally connected and equipped for the learning environment,” she added.

Meanwhile, Acting Principal of Brown’s Town Primary, Monica Campbell-Coley, commended the graduating class for its academic performance, revealing that of the school’s 151 students, 81 were placed on Pathway One, 52 on Pathway Two and 18 on Pathway Three.

She applauded the teachers and staff for continuing to add value to each student’s development despite the many obstacles encountered throughout the academic year.

Mrs. Campbell-Coley indicated that while the school continues to record improvements in literacy and numeracy, there is still room for growth.

She pointed out that girls continue to outperform boys in both subject areas but noted that students overall are making meaningful progress from where they started.

“Thank you, team members, for adding value to each student despite various challenges and obstacles you have to overcome,” the Acting Principal stated.

Chairman of the Board of Management, Dr. Daren Johnson, also recognised the collective effort that contributed to the students’ success, paying tribute to teachers, support staff, parents and board members for helping the graduates reach this important milestone.