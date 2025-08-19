Broadcasting Commission Records Decline in Content Standards Investigations in 2024

The number of investigations conducted by the Broadcasting Commission into complaints about compliance with content standards declined from 96 in 2023 to 66 in 2024.

The most frequent complaints were related to indecent and profane language, particularly in songs aired on radio stations.

This information is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), 2024.

The document also indicated that numerous complaints were lodged about lyrics promoting violence and criminal activity, which constituted breaches of the Broadcasting Commission’s content regulations.

“Concerns were raised about misleading or unverified news reports, where broadcasts lacked proper disclaimers or verification, leading to potential misinformation,” the survey further outlined.

The document noted that these infractions prompted investigations and enforcement actions by the Commission, aimed at ensuring licensees’ compliance with national broadcasting standards.

Meanwhile, the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Switchover progressed in 2024, as Jamaica continued its transition from analogue to digital broadcasting.

To this end, the Broadcasting Commission led the national implementation of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 standard, commercially known as NextGen TV, recognised globally as the most advanced digital television transmission system.

“More than 66 per cent of Jamaica now have access to this technology, which allows for improved picture quality, increased channel capacity, and geotargeted emergency messaging,” the survey informed.