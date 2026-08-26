Broadcasting Commission Head Calls for Trust and Authenticity in AI Era

Executive Director of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica, Cordel Green, is urging Caribbean broadcasters to place trust, authenticity, and human verification at the centre of their response to the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) across the media landscape.

Mr. Green outlined his perspectives on the future of AI in Caribbean media, during a session of the 57th Annual General Assembly (AGA) of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU), held on August 19 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, Guyana.

He argued that while technological eras may continue to evolve, trust remains fundamental to the successful adoption and effective use of technology.

Mr. Green noted that the traditional reliance on what people can see and hear is becoming increasingly vulnerable in an environment where deepfakes and other forms of AI-generated content can convincingly distort reality, posing significant challenges to democracy and shared notions of truth.

Against this background, he said regulation must address the imbalance between the ease with which false content can be created and disseminated, and the considerable effort required to verify its accuracy.

Mr. Green cited the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which, he said, frames risk management as a shared global responsibility while recognising that compliance requirements should take account of capacity.

“Verified, authenticated content, which is what you specialise in, must carry greater legal protection than unverified content,” Mr. Green asserted, encouraging the CBU to advocate for procurement and advertising incentives that reward authenticity.

He also urged broadcasters not to view AI solely as a threat but rather as a strategic tool for strengthening newsroom operations.

The Executive Director suggested that broadcasters could deploy multiple AI agents to monitor news wires and social media feeds, identify emerging developments, and assist with content triage, while journalists retain responsibility for cultivating sources, exercising editorial judgment, and verifying information.

“The gap between raw speed and verified content becomes the broadcaster’s core strength,” he said, arguing that this approach could enable news organisations to match the speed of digital and AI-powered networks without compromising credibility.

Mr. Green further called for a rethink of traditional broadcasting schedules, suggesting that newsrooms should allow the significance of events to dictate programming rather than stretching thin stories or filling airtime simply to maintain established formats.

He cited findings from the Broadcasting Commission’s 2025 Public Perception Study, which, he said, showed that trust in traditional broadcasting has remained stable, while eight in 10 Jamaicans support moderate to strict regulation of AI.

“I suggest it’s an audience that has decided that trust is worth as much, if not more than scale and speed,” Mr. Green stated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director outlined several initiatives being undertaken by the Commission to strengthen resilience against misinformation and disinformation, including a modernised content code that is being advanced for Cabinet consideration, featuring safeguards related to accuracy, persuasive design, deepfakes, and freedom of expression.

He also highlighted a national deepfake awareness campaign launched in December 2024; a collaboration with UNESCO and Canada in 2025 on the TrueVR information-checking platform; and the development of digital media and information literacy frameworks for both the wider society and the broadcast sector.

Mr. Green said the Commission also plans to pilot the broadcast-sector framework in 2026 and undertake digital civic mobilisation initiatives aimed at empowering young people to become active stewards of the digital environment.

He argued that the region’s response to AI must be grounded in four key imperatives: systematic verification to preserve trust, institutional incentives to promote authenticity, sustainable structural support for journalism, and stronger regional capacity and infrastructure.

“We have to govern our own space by building native capacity, regional infrastructure, and culturally accurate regulation,” Mr. Green emphasised, encouraging Caribbean broadcasters to seize the opportunities presented by AI without relinquishing the human judgment and credibility that distinguish professional journalism.