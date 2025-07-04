Broad Sector Gains Drive Jamaica’s 1.1 Per Cent Calendar Year First-Quarter Growth

Jamaica’s calendar year first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.1 per cent, recorded between January and March 2025, was driven by positive out-turns across most goods-producing and services industry subsectors.

This was disclosed by Acting Director General of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Leesha Delatie-Budair, during a virtual Economic Statistics Media Stakeholders Meeting on the revision to the Jamaica System of National Accounts on Thursday (July 3).

She noted that the goods producing industry rose by two per cent, while the services industry recorded a 0.8 per cent increase.

“We’re seeing where most of the services industries recorded an increase. However, there were two of the services industries that recorded a decline – real estate and business services with a decline of -0.4 per cent, and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles, installation and machinery equipment with a decline of 0.8 per cent,” Ms. Delatie-Budair further pointed out.

She said all goods producing industry subsectors recorded increases, led by agriculture, forestry and fishing with 3.1 per cent; manufacturing, 1.7 per cent; construction, 1.4 per cent; and mining and quarry, 0.7 per cent.