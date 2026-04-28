British High Commissioner Tours St. Thomas

Strengthening diplomatic relations and deepening cultural and economic understanding between Jamaica and the United Kingdom (UK) were central to a visit to St. Thomas by British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Alicia Herbert, on April 23.

The visit was part of a wider initiative by the High Commissioner to engage communities across Jamaica, a priority she has pursued since assuming her post in September 2025.

“When I arrived in Jamaica last September, I promised myself to go across all of the parishes of Jamaica, because if I am to be an effective High Commissioner here, I need to understand the Jamaican people, how the economy works, how the culture works and, indeed, understand, as well, the shared history between the UK and Jamaica,” she said, adding that “this visit to St. Thomas is actually part of a series of those visits”.

Mrs. Herbert highlighted St. Thomas’ historical importance in the ties between Jamaica and the UK, noting the contributions of residents who migrated to Britain during the post-World War II reconstruction period.

“St. Thomas is very special, because a disproportionate number of people from St. Thomas actually responded to the call in the UK at a very critical time when we needed to rebuild after the Second World War. So it’s a very, very special visit,” she said.

The High Commissioner emphasised that her visit reflects the UK’s broader diplomatic priorities, with a particular focus on strengthening people-to-people connections.

“A critical part of the work of diplomacy is strengthening those links, strengthening the people-to-people links… and I think here, today, we’ve been able to do that,” she noted.

Mrs. Herbert underscored that engagements with returning residents and members of the Windrush Generation were a central element of her tour.

“I met with at least 100 returnees… people who spent 30, 40, 50, in some instances, 60 years in the UK. I met one woman, Gwen, who actually was on the Windrush ship going to the UK. So it’s all part of building, understanding those stories and building that history and linking up between the UK and Jamaica,” the High Commissioner added.

The day’s itinerary featured several stops across the parish, beginning with a courtesy call at Austin Russell’s Jamaica Resort in Yallahs Square, where the High Commissioner was received by local officials, including Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Western, James Robertson, and Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Louis Chin.

Her tour also included the newly reopened Yallahs Market, which has resumed operations after years of closure, as well as a stop at the Roselle Waterfall, recognised as both an eco tourism attraction and a valuable community asset.

Additional stops included a visit to Royal Air Force (RAF) veteran, Reginald James, at his home in Duhaney Pen, along with a tour of the newly opened night shelter in Morant Bay, where services supporting vulnerable residents were showcased.

High Commissioner Herbert also made a heritage stop at Paul Bogle Square, which features the historic Morant Bay Courthouse, and passed by the Princess Margaret Hospital during the tour.

The visit concluded at the Paul Bogle Vocational Training Institute in Lyssons, where Mrs. Herbert engaged with dual British Jamaican nationals living in the parish, along with members of the Windrush Generation.