Bring Resumes To Health Ministry’s Career Expo And Employment Fair

Members of the public who are looking for jobs in the health sector are being invited to turn out for the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ inaugural Career Expo and Employment Fair.

The event will be held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus from January 22 to 23.

Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the Ministry is looking to recruit persons to fill some 500 to 600 positions in the public health system.

As such, he is urging persons to take along their résumés.

“We will interview persons for positions at that event,” he pointed out.

“It is a career expo and job fair, so persons who may be interested in any of these positions could come with their résumé and interview on spot,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said that as the Government builds out the public health infrastructure more jobs are opening up, “and we want to have an opportunity for Jamaicans, first, to take advantage of the openings”.

“We cannot have hospitals and don’t have doctors, nurses, biotech engineers,” he said, noting that the Government will recruit internationally, if necessary.

The Career Expo and Employment Fair aims to expose high-school and university students and the general public to diverse career opportunities within the health sector, beyond the traditional roles of doctors and nurses.

There will be booth displays on more than 20 different health careers. Representatives from departments and agencies under the Ministry will be on hand to provide information.

The main address at the opening ceremony will be delivered by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while Education, Skills, Youth and Information Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, whose Ministry is collaborating on the initiative, will give remarks.

Secretary of Public Health in the Philippines, Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa who is on an official visit to Jamaica, will make a special address.

He will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jamaica for joint training and possible recruitment from the Philippines if necessary.

“We are doing the same with Nigeria; we already have that with Cuba and India,” Dr. Tufton noted.

The Career Expo and Employment Fair will be held at the Confucius Institute from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Entry is free of cost to the public.