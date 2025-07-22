Breaking of Ground for Rehabilitation of John Reid to Battersea Road Welcomed

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Zavia Mayne, has welcomed the breaking of ground for the start of rehabilitation work on the John Reid to Battersea Road in St. Ann.

He said that the project, which will involve drainage and paving works, will benefit residents in the several adjoining communities.

Speaking at the recent ground-breaking ceremony, Mr. Mayne, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Ann South Western, expressed gratitude to Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan, for addressing the urgent need for repairs on “this critical stretch of road”.

“This is indeed a very special day,” Mr. Mayne noted, highlighting the importance of the road for farmers and residents, who rely on it for economic activities and to access essential services.

“The people here are proud farmers who work hard to feed their families and contribute to the community,” he pointed out.

“All they want is the infrastructure to support the quality of life they deserve,” he added, noting that the project would not only improve transportation but also foster economic growth in the area.

“We are looking forward to the execution of this project and the positive impact it will have on our community,” Mr. Mayne said.

He noted that the Government has invested heavily in road improvements in the constituency over the past few years, including $200 million for work on the Mount Moriah to Battersea road.

The John Reid to Battersea road rehabilitation project is expected to commence shortly, with the aim of providing residents with a safer and more reliable road.

The initiative reflects the Government’s ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure and support the development of communities across Jamaica.