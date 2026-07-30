Bounty Killa Receives Key to City of Kingston; Road Renamed in His Honour

Dancehall artiste Rodney Price, popularly known as “Bounty Killa” has been conferred with the Key to the City of Kingston by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

The honour is in recognition of his sterling contribution to the Jamaican music industry, as well as his enduring legacy as a creative pioneer, philanthropist and voice of the people.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday (July 28) at the Seaview Gardens Primary School in Kingston, also featured the official renaming of Wenchman Road, where the artiste grew up, as Rodney Price Drive, in tribute to his remarkable influence on Jamaican culture and his profound connection to the Seaview Gardens and Callaloo Mews communities, as well as the wider Jamaica.

Residents of the community petitioned the Corporation for the renaming.

Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Andrew Swaby, in his citation, said the honour is significant and well deserved.

“Today, in honouring Bounty Killa, Kingston is recognising talent, perseverance, cultural influence and a journey that has inspired many. Bounty Killer comes from Seaview Gardens. This is where his journey began. Too often, communities like Seaview Gardens are viewed through the lens of challenges rather than their possibilities… . What Bounty Killa’s life demonstrates, in the clearest terms, is the possibilities that exist in every community. Talent, discipline and determination can emerge from anywhere,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Price expressed appreciation for “the distinguished honour”.

“This is more than a ceremony. This is a celebration of troubles and trials, triumph and greatness. Thanks to the KSAMC for choosing to bestow the Key to the City of Kingston upon me. It is a great achievement,” he said.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Mr. Price has established himself as a pioneer whose reach extends far beyond the stage.

His groundbreaking albums, memorable performances and collaborations with some of the world’s leading artistes have earned him international acclaim and cemented his standing in the history of Jamaican music.

He has played a key role in shaping dancehall culture, making a profound impact on generations of artistes and fans worldwide.

Well known for his philanthropic work through the Bounty Foundation, Mr. Price has donated, organised, volunteered and partnered with corporate Jamaica to focus his efforts to transform lives, particularly of the youth and the elderly.