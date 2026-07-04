Boundbrook Urban Centre 58 Per Cent Complete

The Boundbrook Urban Centre in Port Antonio, Portland is 58 per cent developed and is on track for completion in February 2027.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, toured the project site on Friday (July 3), to get a firsthand look at the progress of works.

Being undertaken by the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) through a public-private partnership, the project will deliver five buildings with approximately 148,000 square feet of space.

The total development cost is $4.2 billion, with a $2.7 billion budget for the construction phase.

Once completed, the mixed-use commercial development will serve as a one-stop location for government services, retail, food and beverage outlets, business and professional services.

It forms part of the Government’s strategy to establish modern urban centres that integrate public services with commercial and professional activities.

The development is expected to generate significant economic activity in Portland and create an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 jobs during the construction and operational phases.

Prime Minister Holness said that the Boundbrook Urban Centre reflects the Government’s broader plan to modernise infrastructure across the island.

“The strategy of the Government today is to address our aging and creaking infrastructure,” he said.

He noted that the project, along with the Port Antonio Bypass, will make the town more functional while driving economic growth in Portland.

“Right behind here is the new bypass…and that will again take traffic out of Port Antonio,” the Prime Minister said.

“It will make the town more functional and give opportunity for new investments to come in and take up the space that is freed up there,” he added.